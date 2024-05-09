Elizabeth Hurley is proving she’s still on good terms with her exes.

The actress, 58, attended the London premiere of her new film Strictly Confidential on Wednesday, May 8, alongside her 22-year-old son, Damion, who wrote and directed the movie. Amid those there to support the project were two of Hurley’s exes: Hugh Grant and Arun Nayar.

Hurley, who dazzled in a sparkling floor-length green gown with a plunging décolletage, was all smiles as she posed with ex-husband Nayar, 59, who rocked a tan jacket and denim. Damion, meanwhile, chose to rock an all-black suit for the event. He was photographed linking up with Grant, who kept it simple for the night out in a blue suit and white button-down shirt.

Despite Grant being one of Damion’s godfathers, Hurley revealed during an April episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy that the pair “never” considered having children in their thirteen years together.

“You can never regret anything that didn’t happen,” she said. “Of course, we used to think about it because we used to fight all day. We used to look in the mirror next to each other and say, ‘It’d have to be my eyes.’ ‘No, my eyes.’ ‘Your hair.’ ‘No, my hair!’ … So we used to bicker for hours about who would look like who. And of course, none of his children look like him, as it happens.”

Hurley later welcomed her son with ex Steve Bing, while Grant now has five children of his own: Tabitha Xiao Xi, 12, and Felix Chang Hong, 11, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong, and John Mungo, 11, as well as an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old whose names haven’t been revealed, who he shares with wife Anna Eberstein.

He’s a very good dad,” Hurley told host Andy Cohen. “He has five children that worship him. They adore him. They sit on daddy’s knee and all that stuff.” (Hurley is also godmother to one of Grant’s daughters.)

Hurley met Grant in 1987 on the set of their film Remando Al Viento. Eight years into their relationship, Grant made headlines after being caught with a prostitute. Though Hurley and Grant split in 2000 after 13 years together, they have remained close friends over the years.

In 2016, the Royals actress revealed that she and Grant still spoke daily. “We met on a movie 29 years ago, and he’s still my best friend today and I still speak to him every day,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “That was the best costar I’ve ever had, for sure.”

Hurley later moved on with Bing, and the pair welcomed Damion before calling it quits after 18 months together in 2002. Though Bing initially denied being the father of Hurley’s son, a DNA test confirmed otherwise. (Bing died in June 2020 at the age of 55.)

Hurley met Nayar shortly after her split from Bing, and the twosome tied the knot in 2007. They were married for four years before their divorce in 2011, which Hurley announced via X (formerly Twitter) at the time.

“For the record, my husband Arun and I separated a few months ago,” she wrote of their split. “Our close family & friends were aware of this.”