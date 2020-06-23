Elizabeth Hurley’s Dating History: Hugh Grant, Steve Bing and More

Elizabeth Hurley’s love life has been filled with ups and downs over the years — as well as many famous men.

Early in her Hollywood career, Hurley met Hugh Grant in 1987 while working on Remando Al Viento. The duo dated for 13 years before calling it quits in 2000 and have been close friends ever since.

“He remains my best friend to this day, but … he really used to annoy me,” she said of their split on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2015. “I love him, but he’s very annoying.”

After her high-profile romance with Grant came to a close, Hurley had a brief relationship with producer Steve Bing. She welcomed their son, Damian, in 2002.

Bing died by suicide in June 2020. In the midst of his tragic passing, Hurley issued a statement alongside photos of the pair over the years.

“I’m saddened beyond belief that Steve is no longer with us,” she wrote via Twitter. “Our time together was very happy & although there were some tough times, the memories of a sweet, kind man are what matter. We became close again in the last year & last spoke on our son’s 18th. This is devastating news.”

The Royals alum has only been married once to Indian heir Arun Nayar, but she got close to marriage a second time with ex-fiancé Shane Warne. Nonetheless, Hurley is unsure if she will ever get remarried.

“I’d definitely be open to the idea of being loved, loving someone, having someone fantastic in my life and sharing it,” she explained to Tatler magazine in February 2020. “I don’t know if marriage comes into that to be honest, because I’m not going to have more children, and I don’t need anyone to pay my bills or give me a roof over my head. But I would like someone for companionship, fun.”

Speaking to Us Weekly exclusively in May 2019, Hurley revealed that she has decided to keep the details of her personal life under wraps. “I made a vow a few years ago to keep quiet about my private life for a bit,” she said at the time. “I decided I talk too much about it in the past! So I’m not going to answer that, but I will say thank you for asking!”

Scroll down to see Hurley’s dating history throughout the years.