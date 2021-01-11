Not holding back! Elizabeth Lyn Vargas doesn’t totally agree with the terms of Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Sean Burke‘s “modern” marriage.

Braunwyn, 43, and her husband of 20 years sparked speculation of a split in October 2020 after she revealed that they were no longer living in the same home. The duo share seven children: Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, 7-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 5, and Hazel, 2. Though the reality star later told Us Weekly that she had “every intention” of remaining married to Sean, Elizabeth, 45, isn’t sure it’s for the right reasons.

“Oh, they got dirt on each other, which I know about,” the Missouri native told Us exclusively on Monday, January 11, while teasing the 15th season of the Real Housewives of Orange County.

Sean moved back into his family’s home in November 2020, and the following month, Braunwyn came out as a lesbian. “I got married very young and I never thought about it. … I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I was supposed to be,” she explained in an interview with GLAAD, noting that her husband has been supportive of her on her path to self-discovery. “I plan on staying married. … We’re raising the kids together. He’s my best friend,” she said.

Though Braunwyn and Sean are attempting to work through their ups and downs as a team, Elizabeth told Us that she doesn’t “agree” with the way they’ve been “handling” the situation.

“You know, my ex-husband and I had a weird relationship too, I can’t judge it. … I think that Sean should move on and she should let him, you know, he’s going to have to pay her bills anyway,” the Edge Music CEO explained, adding that Sean has been a “wonderful human being” whenever they’ve crossed paths. “He loves her so much and it’s so heartbreaking to see her say she was never attracted to him.”

Shortly after opening up about her sexual identity, Braunwyn introduced fans to her girlfriend, Kris. Though she’s already moved on, the Bravo personality admitted in an Instagram Q&A earlier this month that she would be “heartbroken” to see Sean do the same. At the time, Elizabeth slammed her costar’s “extremely narcissistic & hypocritical” point of view in a lengthy Instagram post — and she still isn’t backing down.

“She should definitely divorce. They should divorce and then just live separate lives,” Elizabeth told Us on Monday. “You know, that house was rented. So they should just get out of the lease. … They should live separate lives and the kids are already in turmoil. They went through [Braunwyn’s] alcoholism and now they’re going through abandonment. … I just don’t agree with how she’s doing anything.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi