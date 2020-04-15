Elizabeth McGovern Jokes That She Helped Make Brad Pitt a Better Kisser

Practice makes perfect! Elizabeth McGovern may have had a hand in improving Brad Pitt’s kissing skills.

In a segment from The Kelly Clarkson Show released on Wednesday, April 15, McGovern, 58, joined her Downton Abbey castmates for a game of “Sip It and Spill It,” which Kelly Clarkson noted was a “very sophisticated” take on “Never Have I Ever.” As the round progressed, Hugh Bonneville asked his costars and Clarkson to “sip it and spill it if you’ve ever snogged Brad Pitt.”

While the 37-year-old Voice judge asked whether “nogged means kissed,” McGovern then raised her hand and sipped her tea. In response to the gesture, Clarkson excitedly asked, “What’s that story?”

“Somebody had to,” the English actress teased, while Clarkson added, “Somebody had to sacrifice.”

McGovern previously worked with the two-time Oscar winner, 56, on a romantic comedy, titled The Favor, which debuted in 1994. Directed by Donald Petrie, the film follows Emily (McGovern) checking out a man from her married pal Kathy’s (Harley Jane Kozak) past on her behalf, which ultimately leads to tension and drama. The Ad Astra actor plays McGovern’s onscreen boyfriend.

“I did it as a paid job because we were on set,” McGovern said on The Kelly Clarkson Show of kissing Pitt. “There are worse ways to earn a living, so I was not complaining. But yes, he cut his teeth with me, I think.”

Clarkson then asked if McGovern was able to “teach him how to snog well,” to which the Chaperone actress jokingly replied, “I made him the man that he is. He’s learned everything from me!”

Pitt has locked lips with many high-profile women onscreen including his estranged wife Angelina Jolie in 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Cate Blanchett in 2008’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. However, Kirsten Dunst previously admitted to not enjoying her kiss with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, a moment that happened in 1994’s Interview With a Vampire when he was 30 and she was 11.

“Yeah, it was gross! I stand by that,” she said to Entertainment Tonight in 2019, defending her previous comments on the matter. “It would have been so much creepier if an 11-year-old was like, ‘It was great.’ You’d be like, ‘There’s something wrong with this child.’”