



Super news for a superhero! Avengers star Elizabeth Olsen is engaged to musician Robbie Arnett after more than two years of dating.

E! News confirmed the happy news on Wednesday, July 31. The two were first linked in March 2017 when they were spotted walking arm in arm in New York City. Arnett is a singer in the indie-pop band Milo Greene, whose self-titled debut album topped Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart in 2012.

Elizabeth was previously engaged to Narcos star Boyd Holbrook from March 2014 to January 2015. She then dated Avengers costar Tom Hiddleston, with an insider telling Us in July 2015 that the duo were “talking constantly” but not “looking to jump into a large commitment.”

The news of Elizabeth’s engagement to Arnett comes the same week that older sister Ashley Olsen sparked engagement speculation with her boyfriend, Louis Eisner. Ashley was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand while walking with the artist in Pacific Palisades, California, on Monday, July 29. Ashley’s twin sister, Mary-Kate, meanwhile, has been married to French banker Olivier Sarkozy since November 2015.

Elizabeth will have to fit any wedding planning into her busy filming schedule. She’s set to reprise her Marvel role as Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. Scarlet Witch in the 2021 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the 2021 Disney+ TV series WandaVision, which costars Paul Bettany as Vision.

Aside from her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actress is known for her performances in the films Martha Marcy May Marlene, Oldboy, Godzilla and Ingrid Goes West. She also stars in the Facebook Watch drama Sorry for Your Loss, the second season of which premieres on the streaming service on October 1.

