Ellen DeGeneres announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now focusing on her recovery.

“Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” she tweeted on Thursday, December 10. “Fortunately, I am feeling fine right now.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 62, noted that “anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified and I am following all proper CDC guidelines.”

The Finding Dory star added that she will see fans again “after the holidays” and reminded everyone to “please stay healthy and safe.”

DeGeneres’ talk show house DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, sent his well wishes to the comedian, writing, “Love you much Ellen!”

Sophia Grace, who became a child sensation after appearing on the show, added, “Get well soon Aunty Ellen 💖✨.”

The Emmy winner’s health announcement came on the last day of the show’s 12 Days of Giveaways special — which was pretaped and is set to air on Thursday — and five months after she made headlines for harboring a toxic work environment. WarnerMedia launched an internal investigation into the talk show in July after BuzzFeed News published two pieces with former and current employees claiming an unhealthy culture on set.

The Ellen alum apologized to her staff in a memo the same month before returning to TV in September and discussing the allegations during the show’s season 18 premiere.

“I want to say I am so sorry to the people who are affected. I know that I am in a position of privilege and power and I realize that with that comes responsibility,” she told her virtual audience at the time. “And I take responsibility for what happens at my show. This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Two months later, DeGeneres took home the People’s Choice Award for Best Talk Show of 2020 and thanked her staff and fans for their support amid the drama.

“I am not only accepting this award for myself; I’m accepting it on behalf of my amazing crew, my amazing staff, who make this show possible,” the Ellen’s Game of Games host said in November. “They show up every single day. They give 100 percent of themselves, 100 percent of the time. My point is I love them all, and I thank them for what they do every single day to help that show be the best that we try to make it every single day.”

She added: “Thank you to all of my fans for supporting me, for sticking by me. I cannot tell you how grateful I am and what this means to me. It’s more than I can possibly tell you — especially right now.”