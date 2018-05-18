Ready to be royal! Before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say “I do,” they may want to listen to the marriage professionals. Stars such as Ellen Pompeo and Camila Alves opened up to Us Weekly about the key to a long-lasting and successful marriage. Watch the video to hear what they have to say!

The Grey’s Anatomy star, 48, has been married to husband Chris Ivery since 2007, and she credits this one simple rule for why it works.

“Just don’t try to change people; they are who they are,” Pompeo told Us. “They were fine when you married them, so don’t expect them to change.”

And if they do change, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards advises to let your partner just “be themselves.” Richards, 49, told Us, “If you step back and let that person grow, you can grow together and change and evolve together.”

However, do expect your spouse to change their schedule to fit in some quality time. “You do have to carve out date night. It’s easy for it to get lost unless you consciously schedule it,” Nick Lachey, who is married to Vanessa Lachey, told Us.

Alves agrees, revealing that in between chasing around three kids — Levi, 9, Vida, 8, and Livingston, 5 — she and husband Matthew McConaughey make sure to fit in some alone time.

“You do have to make an effort to make time for each other,” Alves, 36, told Us. “I think it’s important to always remember that you and your husband came first.”

Yet, if Prince Harry finds himself in a bit of a predicament with his new bride, he should remember this wise tip from Todd Chrisley.

“Paying attention, being present and knowing when to shut up,” Chrisley, 49, told Us. “And that’s been hard for me.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!