



Celebs were out and about this week, from Ellen Pompeo celebrating the Tamara Mellon x A.L.C. collaboration in West Hollywood, to Joe Manganiello playing Donkey Kong during Comic Con, to Jennifer Garner attending the Vail Dance Festival. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Ellen Pompeo stunned at the Tamara Mellon x A.L.C. Collaboration Launch at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

— Madison Pettis celebrated her 21st birthday at Greene St. Kitchen with the BRUNCH’N experience on at PALMS Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

— Jennifer Garner caught up with James Whiteside, Principal Dancer at American Ballet Theatre, at the Vail Dance Festival.

— Joe Manganiello played Donkey Kong in the Pizza Hut lounge during Comic Con.

— Craig Susser attended the Craig’s Vegan x Veggie Grill event in Hollywood to celebrate Crag’s Vegan ice cream that are available for purchase in 4 flavors including Kursten PB Krunch, Melrose Mint Chip, Sunset and Strawberry and Killa’ Vanilla for $8.99 per pint.

— Lupe Fiasco put on a show-stopping performance at Don Papa Rum’s Sugarlandia.

— Nicollette Sheridan attended Keep Memory Alive’s annual Summer Social and Rodeo at Shakespeare Ranch to support the work of Cleveland Clinic Ruvo Center for Brain Health and its fight against neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, ALS and more.

— Vloggers Erin Gilfoy and Carly Incontro are hosting a pop-up shop at the Westfield Century City Mall on Saturday, August 3-Sunday, August 4. The store will feature new and exclusive merchandise from their brand Cande, which is powered by the e-commerce platform Fanjoy and allows fans to purchase merchandise relating to artists and influencers.

— Orange is The New Black star Rebecca Knox received Best Actress Award at East Hampton TV Festival at Guild Hall.

— Bill Clinton was spotted out in NYC with daughter Chelsea and newborn grandson Jasper looking stylish in HOKA ONE ONE sneakers.

