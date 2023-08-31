Ellie Goulding’s mid-show pyrotechnic display recently got a little close for comfort — but she insists that she’s totally fine after the scary mishap.

“To those asking I am OK!” the singer, 36, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 30, alongside firework emoji. “Pyro didn’t hit me in the face.”

Goulding joked that her “face is intact” before showing her concerned fans some appreciation. “Love you thank you x,” she added.

While singing “Miracle” at England’s Victorious Festival on Sunday, August 27, Goulding jumped around the front of the stage when an explosion that looked like a firework went off.

“F—k!” she screamed before bouncing back and continuing her performance. The scary moment later went viral after a fan video was shared on TikTok in which Goulding appeared to grab her face and then move forward with the song.

The “Love Me Like You Do” artist’s positive response to the incident follows her recent pattern of looking on the bright side whenever possible.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but— keep going! Love you x,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 26, alongside a carousel of images from her recent ventures. “I’m right there with you ❤️.”

Goulding has been vocal about her mental health struggles, revealing to Vogue in April that the birth of her son, Arthur, now 2, “made things a lot worse at times” when it comes to her anxiety. “That’s just the card I’ve been dealt,” she added. (Goulding shares Arthur with husband Caspar Jopling.)

Through the ups and downs, Goulding turned to music, explaining that her 2023 album, Higher Than Heaven, has been a bright spot in her life.

“I’ve been having so much fun playing the Higher Than Heaven songs in rehearsals, so clearly it’s not just a phase that I was in,” Goulding told Vogue of her upbeat tracks. “That’s not to say that my next album won’t be quite different. I’m actually making some classical music at the moment that no one knows about, but maybe next time I’ll want to go back to the doom and gloom.”

She explained that after “coming out of difficult situations from the pandemic,” her dance-pop album was a form of “escapism.” That joy has continued to fuel Goulding during her live performances as well.

“Now, it feels like an exciting time. I’m just extremely grateful that I’m still here, and still playing music,” Goulding said with a laugh, adding, “And still somewhat functioning.”