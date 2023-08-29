Ellie Goulding proved the show must go on when she continued singing even after a pyro effect scared her mid-show.

The malfunction happened while Goulding, 36, was performing her song “Miracle” at England’s Victorious Festival on Sunday, August 27. She quickly screamed “F–k!” before continuing to sing as though nothing happened.

Goulding seemed to be taking her own advice to keep calm and carry on.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but — keep going! Love you x,” she shared via Instagram on Saturday, August 26. “I’m right there with you ❤️.”

The England native has been open about struggling with her mental health. “Anxiety took over my life completely — it was debilitating,” Goulding told “Q With Tom Power” in April. “It really affected every aspect of my job and being a mom and all those things. … A lot of people suffer from anxiety, but it is, like, the loneliest feeling in the world, despite the majority of people now experiencing it.”

Goulding shares 2-year-old son Arthur with husband Caspar Jopling, who she married 2019, and she revealed that motherhood added another hurdle to her mental health struggles.

“I’m not allowed to call the anxiety an enemy, apparently, and I’ve not been diagnosed with postpartum depression, but having my son made things a lot worse at times, and so it’s ever-changing,” Goulding told Vogue in April. “I think it will always be there, and I don’t know if I will ever be able to just overcome it. That’s just the card I’ve been dealt. I would love to wake up one day without it, but it seems that no matter how much therapy I have, and how many lavender pills I take, it’s not going anywhere.”

In addition to using exercise to help her feel better, Goulding also decided not to make a sad record. Her latest release, Higher Than Heaven, is a dance album. “To be honest, there was definitely an element of escapism, but I was also trying to move away a bit from the very personal, introspective side of my last record, Brightest Blue,” she told Vogue. “I just wasn’t really in the mood to write ballads.”

Goulding noted that some of her hits are just too emotional to have to sing every night.

“My nana was playing a couple of my old songs to my son Arthur last night, and there’s a ballad called ‘Explosions’ I wrote about my dad, and God, it’s just so sad that I sang that night after night after night,” she said. “No wonder I need so much therapy now.”