Speaking his truth. Amid the many powerful revelations in Elliot Page’s upcoming memoir, Pageboy, the Juno actor detailed his past romantic relationship with Kate Mara for the first time.

“The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara. She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella,” the Oscar nominee, 36, wrote in the book, according to an excerpt obtained by People on Friday, June 2. (Pageboy will be released on Tuesday, June 6.)

The actors’ romance occurred while Page was filming 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past. Mara, 40 — who has read the book, Page noted — told Minghella “I never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can,’” Page wrote.

The Inception actor — who came out as gay in 2014 and as transgender in 2020 — elaborated that his romance with the A Teacher alum felt “safe” because she “wasn’t fully available.” ​He described this as “a pattern” in his life when it comes to relationships.

“This was right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak,” Page explained in the book. “I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that — I think a lot of us do this — who aren’t fully available. And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away.”

The two are still close to this day, Page added. “I think the love and care that we have for each other is it’s very own special thing. Separate from the intimacy that I write about.”

Page and Mara have appeared on screen together multiple times. In 2014, they starred in the comedic short Tiny Detectives. Three years later, the pair channeled their real-life romance on the big screen in 2017’s My Days of Mercy, in which the actors portrayed two women who fall in love despite their opposing political ideologies.

After their split, Page and Mara married other people. The House of Cards alum tied the knot with husband Jamie Bell in 2017. The couple have two children together and Mara is stepmother of Bell’s son with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

Page, for his part, announced in 2018 that he and Emma Portner had wed. The duo split in 2020 and finalized their divorce one year later.