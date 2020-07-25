Elon Musk Spoke to Kanye West During Twitter ‘Rampage’: ‘He Seemed Fine’

Checking in. Elon Musk reached out to Kanye West during the rapper’s Twitter rant about his wife, Kim Kardashian, and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

The SpaceX CEO, 49, revealed in an interview with The New York Times on Saturday, July 25, that he spoke with West, 43, following his Twitter spree earlier this week.

“When he was about a third of the way through the tweet rampage, just to see if he was doing OK, I sent him a text saying, ‘You know, just checking on you, a lot of people are worried, just wondering if you’re OK,'” he said. “And he called me back and he actually seemed fine.”

Musk added, “He video FaceTimed me and he was in Wyoming with a bunch of friends. He seemed fine on the call. But it sounds like things are, you know, not fine. There seem to be a lot of issues.”

West claimed on Monday, July 20, that Kardashian, 39, and Jenner, 64, tried to “lock” him up after his controversial presidential campaign rally in South Carolina one day earlier.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” the “Wash Us in the Blood” rapper tweeted. “If I get locked up like Mandela Y’all will know why.”

Later that day, a source told Us Weekly that West — who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016 — was evaluated by a doctor “who determined that he did not need immediate hospitalization.”

The Grammy winner’s tweets came after he revealed during his campaign rally that he and Kardashian had considered terminating her first pregnancy. The couple — who wed in 2014 — are the parents of North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months.

An insider told Us at the time that the KKW Beauty founder was “taken aback” by her husband’s comments.

“Kim and her family feel as though he’s really crossed a line by talking negatively about them publicly and sharing private family matters with the public,” the source said. “She feels helpless at this point.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star publicly addressed West’s tweets via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 22.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” Kardashian wrote.“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Earlier this month, West announced his bid for presidency. Musk tweeted at the time that the Chicago native had his “full support.” However, the Tesla founder backpedaled after West detailed his political views — including calling vaccines “the mark of the beast” ” — in an interview with Forbes on July 8.

“We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated,” Musk wrote in a since-deleted tweet.