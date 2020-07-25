Another public spat. Grimes publicly called out her boyfriend, Elon Musk, after he shared a tweet that many social media users deemed transphobic.

“Pronouns suck,” the Tesla CEO, 49, wrote via Twitter on Friday, July 24.

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

Seven minutes later, the “Oblivion” singer, 32, replied, “I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a [call]. I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”

As of Saturday, July 25, Musk’s tweet is still up on his page, while Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) has deleted her response.

This is not the first time that the couple have been at odds on Twitter. After the musician gave birth to their son, X Æ A-Xii, in May, the SpaceX founder corrected her explanation of the newborn’s unique name.

Grimes told fans at the time that “X” represented “the unknown variable,” “Æ” was her “elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)” and “A-Xii” is the “precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft).” After Musk replied, “SR-71, but yes,” his girlfriend fired back, “I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b [sic] forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound.”

A source later exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair, who went public in May 2018 at the Met Gala, “have experienced a lot of ups and downs in their relationship throughout Grimes’ pregnancy and have been on and off.”

The tech entrepreneur — who also has twins Griffin and Xavier, 16, and triplets Damian, Kai and Saxon, 14, with ex-wife Justine Wilson — opened up about becoming a father again in a New York Times profile published on Saturday.

“Right now there’s not much I can do. Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now,” he told the newspaper. “When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me. I think just doing what I’ve done with my other kids. If I have a trip for Tesla to China, for example, I’ll bring the kids with me and we’ll go see the Great Wall or we took the bullet train from Beijing to Xian and saw the Terracotta Warriors.”