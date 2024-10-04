Elton John has battled several health issues throughout his legendary music career, from addiction struggles to a secret cancer battle.

“I am a survivor. I’ve survived a lot of things,” he told Variety in a March 2019 interview. “Life is full of pitfalls, even when you’re sober. I can deal with them now because I don’t have to run away and hide.”

John’s struggles with substance abuse were documented in his 2019 biopic Rocketman starring Taron Egerton. “There were times I was having chest pains or staying up for three days at a time,” he told the outlet. “I used to have spasms and be found on the floor and they’d put me back to bed and half an hour later I’d be doing the same. It’s crazy.”

He went on to note that he’s since learned the importance of communication when it comes to his well-being. “I have a confrontation problem, which I don’t have anymore because I learned if you don’t communicate and you don’t talk about things then you’re never going to find a solution,” he shared.

Scroll down to see John’s biggest health ups and downs over the years:

1975

John began his battle with addiction while rising to fame in the ’70s and ‘80s.

“This is how bleak it was: I’d stay up, I’d smoke joints, I’d drink a bottle of Johnnie Walker and then I’d stay up for three days and then I’d go to sleep for a day and half, get up, and because I was so hungry, because I hadn’t eaten anything, I’d binge and have like three bacon sandwiches, a pot of ice cream and then I’d throw it up,” he shared in a 2010 TV interview with Piers Morgan. “I became bulimic and then go and do the whole thing all over again.”

Noting that his drug use was “very close” to killing him, he added: “I mean, I would have an epileptic seizure and turn blue, and people would find me on the floor and put me to bed, and then 40 minutes later I’d be snorting another line.”

In his 2019 autobiography, Me, John recalled a suicide attempt in 1975 after overdosing on Valium and falling into a swimming pool. The moment was depicted in the biopic Rocketman, which premiered that same year.

The singer also wrote about an incident seven years earlier when he turned on his oven’s gas and opened the windows of his kitchen. His longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin found and rescued John just in time. According to John, the incident inspired his 1975 track “Someone Saved My Life Tonight.”

1990

In his book Me, the musician revealed that he went on a two-week bender before entering rehab in 1990. “I didn’t wash, I didn’t get dressed. I sat around, wanking, in a dressing gown covered in my own puke,” he wrote. The book also featured a three-page letter he wrote saying goodbye to the “white lady” after his 16-year struggle with addiction.

It was that same year that John sought out treatment for bulimia nervosa.

2009

After canceling a handful of shows in the U.S. and U.K. in 2009, John exclusively told Us Weekly that he was recovering from “a serious e-coli infection” that he got “from something I ate.” At the time, he noted that he was “back and raring to go” once more. “I’m out and about and I’m good.”

2012

John was hospitalized with a “serious” respiratory infection shortly after a performance at The Colosseum in Las Vegas. “Tests resulted in the attending physician recommending that Elton not perform any concerts for approximately seven days with complete rest and antibiotic treatment to cure his respiratory infection and prevent any damage,” his rep explained to Us.

In a statement of his own, John apologized for having to reschedule some of his Las Vegas performances. “All I can say to the fans is sorry I can’t be with you. I hope to see you soon at this wonderful theatre at Caesars Palace,” he said.

2013

John was forced to postpone shows on his summer tour after coming down with appendicitis.

“Elton is incredibly disappointed to postpone these tour dates. To know that he made such superhuman efforts and continued to perform to thousands through his illness only confirms his dedication to his European fans,” his rep said in a statement at the time. “He is eager to be back on top form and return to play the remaining shows starting in early September 2013.”

The “Your Song” singer underwent surgery to remove his appendix in July 2013.

2017

The Grammy winner pulled out of several shows due to a “rare and potentially deadly” bacterial infection, his rep revealed in a statement. “Woke up to an avalanche of well wishes,” John wrote via X in reaction to fan support. “Thanks to everyone for reaching out. I’m resting well and looking forward to getting back on tour.”

In his 2019 book Me, John shocked fans by revealing he had secretly been diagnosed with prostate cancer two years prior while planning his farewell tour. He opted to have his prostate removed rather than undergo chemotherapy and returned to the stage in Las Vegas 10 days after his surgery.

Shortly after, he “contracted a major infection in South America” and spent 11 days in the hospital recovering. “I wasn’t ready to die yet,” he recalled of the health scare.

2018

John’s health caused him to cancel shows once again after he contracted an ear infection. “Elton and his band play 100 percent live and with impaired hearing and ear pain he wouldn’t have been able to deliver the live performance his fans deserve,” read a statement shared via his X page. “He will take a couple of days rest to allow the infection to clear up.”

2020

“Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday,” he wrote via X alongside a snap of celebratory cards. “So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, [my husband] David [Furnish], friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes. I’m truly a blessed man.”

2021

“I’m probably the fittest I’ve been in a long, long time, and I feel great. There’s no point in moaning about it, no point in moaning about being overweight. You’ve got to do something about it,” John shared in an interview on the “Deeney Talks” podcast. “I’ve always had a weight issue and [body issues] and I think it takes a long time for you to come to terms with that. I don’t think I ever will.”

John, who suffers from type B diabetes, noted that he was not a fan of watching footage of himself. “I never watch myself on video, a show I’ve done, a TV show I’ve done. I just don’t like to look at myself. I don’t have a good body image. It’s been part of me since I was a kid,” he explained. “It’s something that stays with you. At least I can talk about it now.”

Later that year, John announced via social media that he had rescheduled some of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour dates to 2023 after fell and injured his hip. “I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications,” he shared. “I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”

2023

John was hospitalized after falling and injuring himself in his South of France home. “Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health,” a rep for the “Tiny Dancer” singer told Us in 2023.

2024

John skipped the 2023 Emmy Awards — at which he earned his status as an EGOT winner — that January due to a knee surgery. Nearly eight months later, he revealed via Instagram that he was “dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.”

He went on to thank his “excellent team of doctors and nurses” and his family for taking care of him via an update shared in September. “I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

At the October premiere of his Elton John: Never Too Late documentary, John quipped that “there’s not much of me left,” per People. “I don’t have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don’t have a prostate,” he said at the event. “I don’t have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee. In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip.”

Despite his health struggles, John declared that he’s “still here.”

“And I can’t thank you [enough],” he added. “You’re the people that made me.”

