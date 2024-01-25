Ashley Park is seemingly clearing up her relationship timeline with Paul Forman, revealing that the Emily in Paris costars have actually been together for longer than fans thought.

Park, 32, took to social media on Thursday, January 25, to share a black-and-white photo of the pair kissing via Instagram, and another of Forman, 29, pushing her in a wheelchair from the year before.

“A year ago from today. @peforman annual January heroism,” Park captioned the post, to which Forman replied, “The only heroism comes from having you by my side.”

The Instagram post comes just days after the Only Murders in the Building star gave thanks to Forman for supporting her during a health scare which landed her in the hospital.

“As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful. While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs,” Park wrote via Instagram. “I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told.”

She continued, “Grateful most of all to [Paul] for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you, Paul. More than I can ever say.”

In response to her sweet tribute, Forman simply commented, “My love,” alongside a heart emoji.

While the twosome have recently started sharing glimpses of their relationship, their romance speculation began when Park and Forman were spotted holding hands at The Hollywood Reporter’s Beauty Dinner in October 2023.

The twosome met during season 3 of Emily in Paris when Forman was cast as Park’s love interest, Nicolas de Leon. The series also stars Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Camille Razat and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.

While fans have been eager to know how the series continues, Collins, 34, recently confirmed that the Netflix comedy had started production for season 4.

“Did someone say Saison Quatre?!” she teased via Instagram while holding a script from the season premiere. “Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good. Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily’s sake…”