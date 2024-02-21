‘Emily in Paris’ Costars Ashley Park and Paul Forman’s Relationship Timeline

Ashley Park and Paul Forman may be onscreen costars, but they’ve shown they have chemistry off screen too.

The pair met while filming season 3 of Emily in Paris in 2021 when Forman was cast as Park’s love interest, Nicolas de Leon. (Park has played Mindy Chen in the Netflix series since the October 2020 premiere.)

While fans had speculated that Park and Forman were romantically linked, the duo didn’t make their relationship official until January 2024.

Park shared a throwback black-and-white photo of the twosome kissing via Instagram, and another of Forman pushing her in a wheelchair while dressed up. In the caption, she seemingly revealed the couple had actually been together for longer than fans initially thought.

“A year ago from today. @peforman annual January heroism,” Park captioned the post, to which Forman replied, “The only heroism comes from having you by my side.”

Keep scrolling for Park and Forman’s relationship timeline:

January 2023

Park and Forman shared a sweet smooch while dressed to the nines. In the photo posted via Instagram, Forman was also seen pushing Park in a wheelchair.

Related: Costar Couples! Celebs Who Fell in Love on TV and Movie Sets From Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux to Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, see which stars have found love on set

October 2023

Park and Forman were spotted holding hands at The Hollywood Reporter’s Beauty Dinner.

January 2024

After Park was hospitalized from tonsillitis that “spiraled into critical septic shock,” she gave thanks to Forman for his continued support.

“Grateful most of all to [Forman] for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know,” she wrote.

Alongside a photo of Forman kissing her head while she laid in bed, Park wrote, “I love you, Paul. More than I can ever say.”

In response to her sweet tribute, Forman wrote, “My love,” alongside a heart emoji.

He also took to his own Instagram account to share snaps of the pair, writing, “By your side, no matter what.”

Related: 'Emily in Paris' Cast: Who Are They Dating in Real Life? Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and more had fans swooning during Emily in Paris — and their love lives off-camera are just as romantic. The Darren Star-created series hit Netflix in October 2020 and was initially met with mixed reviews. While plenty of viewers adored the show’s campy style, others struggled to follow the somewhat unrealistic […]

February 2024

Forman commemorated his and Park’s first date in the spotlight by sharing a series of snaps of the pair at London Fashion Week.

“First public date with @jw_anderson,” Forman wrote via Instagram. “Congratulations @jonathan.anderson on an incredible show.”