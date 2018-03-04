Emily Ratajkowski and new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, March 3, where she showed off her wedding ring.

Dressed in a brown silk gown, the model, 26, posed for photos alongside her man at the event, where they were spotted looking happy while laughing.

As previously reported, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard tied the knot at a courthouse in New York City on February 23. She announced the exciting news on her Instagram Story with a few photos from the intimate ceremony, writing, “Soooo I have a surprise. I got married today.”

For the ceremony, the Gone Girl actress ignored tradition by wearing a chic orange suit with a black hat accessorized with a black veil, while the producer wore a light-blue blazer over a black T-shirt. She also shared photos of the newlyweds happily hugging, as well as a Boomerang video revealing her gold ring.

She also flashed the new accessory in a nude photo on Instagram on Sunday, March 4.

💎💎💎 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 3, 2018 at 11:12pm PST

The wedding news came just weeks after it was reported that the model and her boyfriend of three years, music producer Jeff Magid, were no longer living together. Ratajkowski was spotted kissing Bear-McClard on Valentine’s Day, confirming that she had moved on.

While the marriage came as a surprise to her fans, the pair have known each other for years. “They were all in a friend group,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly. “He wasn’t a stranger.”

Though the ceremony was small — guests included Josh “The Fat Jew” Ostrovsky — Chrissy Teigen hilariously expressed her disappointment that she wasn’t invited.

