He’s cleanin’ out his closet of old celebrity run-ins. Eminem took to Instagram on Monday, May 28, to tell a hilarious story about a 2009 encounter with Val Kilmer who may have seen him in the buff.

The 45-year-old “Love the Way You Lie” rapper began the minute-long video saying, “So here, this is like a confessional,” before joking that “it’s been bothering me for years.”

He continued: “I will tell you a little story. 2009, 2010, I was at the VMA’s … my trailer was next door to 50 [Cent’s] trailer. I went to the back to go change for stage and as I’m taking off my underwear, I look across in 50’s trailer, right even with me is Val Kilmer sitting like this in a chair.”

Eminem then leans back before he proceeds. “And I know he’s looking at me, and I know he looked away because he saw me looking at him. I know Val Kilmer saw me naked. I just had to get that off my chest.”

While some fans of the Detroit native found the story amusing writing, “Yooooo lmafo we need more of these untold stories bro,” other commenters were concerned about another part of the tale — why the 58-year-old Top Gun actor was hanging out there.

“What was Val Kilmer doing in 50’s trailer???,” one follower wrote along with the rolling on the floor laughing emoji.

This isn’t the first time Eminem has taken to social media to toy with his fans recently. Following a May 25 post on Nicki Minaj’s page where she jokingly hinted that she was dating him, Eminem flirted back in response.

“Girl you know it’s true,” he wrote when one fan asked if the relationship rumors were factual. Minaj quipped back, “Babe I thought we were gonna keep it on the low til the wedding. Yikes. I’ll talk to you when I get home.”

The rapper furthered the fun during his Sunday, May 27, Boston show where he gave a shoutout to Minaj, 35.

“I want to take this time out right now to give a shout to my babe, Nicki Minaj,” he said. “Sweetheart, I’ll be home to figure this s—t out.”

