Eminem reeled off a list of celebrity names including Ariana Grande, Reese Witherspoon, Christina Aguilera and Justin Bieber in an 11-minute-long freestyle video that he posted late on Friday, November 30.

In “Kick Off,” the rapper, 46, mentioned Grande while referring to the terrorist attack at her concert in Manchester, England, in May 2017.

“Seeing Ariana Grande sing her last song of the evening / And as the audience from the damn concert is leaving, detonates the device strapped to his abdominal region / I’m not gonna finish that for obvious reasons.”

He also complimented Will Smith‘s wife, with a lyric about telling “this chick she’s hot as Jada Pinkett.”

The release of BODIED has me feeling nostalgic about battle rap so I headed down to my old stomping grounds, Hit the link for 10+ minutes of it 🔊 “Kick Off" (Freestyle) – https://t.co/gR49ti7sVI pic.twitter.com/GzSmYlmaaW — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 1, 2018

But Eminem wasn’t as kind to the Legally Blonde star, rapping about beating her to death with a broom, while he dissed Bieber by saying he sells drugs.

As for Aguilera, while the “Lose Yourself” rapper only referred to “Christina” having “massive” breasts in his new song, fans on Twitter thought he was referring to the “Beautiful” singer, who he called out in his 2000 hit “The Real Slim Shady.”

Others mentioned in the video include Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and murder victim Laci Peterson.

“Kick Off,” which was recorded live at the Shelter at St. Andrew’s Hall in Detroit, is a follow-up to his surprise album Kamikaze, which was released in August.

Eminem wrote in his tweet unveiling the new freestyle that the new rap battle movie Bodied, which he produced, has him “feeling nostalgic about battle rap, “so I headed down to my old stomping grounds.”

