



It seems the drama between Eminem and Nick Cannon is far from over. After Slim Shady took aim at their mutual ex Mariah Carey on his new song with Fat Joe, “Lord Above,” the Wild ’N Out host dropped a diss track titled “The Invitation.” Now, Eminem has responded via Twitter.

“U mad bro? Stop lying on my d–k,” the rapper, 47, tweeted on Monday, December 9. “I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck.”

In a second tweet, he added, “I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!”

Eminem’s response came shortly after Cannon, 39, uploaded “The Invitation” to YouTube. In one line of the explicit song, the former America’s Got Talent host raps, “I heard your chauffeur got a video of you suckin’ a c–k.”

“The Invitation” begins with a voicemail from Suge Knight, who calls Cannon “family” before saying, “Eminem’s a bitch.” The All That alum goes on to accuse Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) of using “crack, pills and smack [heroin]” and being a bad father, rapping, “Call Kim, somebody get Hailie / And that other kid you raisin’ that ain’t even your baby.”

Cannon then references Carey, 49, who was linked to Eminem in the early aughts before she married the comedian in 2008. She and Cannon, who share 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, divorced in 2016.

“Took a page out of Drake book, this might get a Grammy / We goin’ back-to-back ’til you respond on the family,” the Masked Singer host raps. “My baby mama killed you off a decade ago / You’re still cryin’ about it, bitch / Now who really the ho?”

Cannon later taunted the Detroit native on Instagram, inviting him to “come out and play” on the set of Wild ’N Out. “I see your handlers let you use the internet today Marshall! @mtvwildnout We waiting,” he added.

The beef started after Fat Joe, 49, dropped his track with Eminem on Thursday, December 5. In the song, the former D12 member acknowledges that he and “Mariah didn’t end on a high note” before rapping, “But that other dude’s whipped, that p–sy got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick’s a nutjob before he got his jewels clipped.”

Cannon praised Fat Joe’s new album, Family Ties, on Instagram, calling Eminem “Grandpa Marshall” in the same post.