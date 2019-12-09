



Calling him out! Nick Cannon is not amused by “grandpa” Eminem’s latest jab at the multihyphenate’s ex-wife, Mariah Carey, after the rapper dissed the ex-couple on Fat Joe’s new track, “Lord Above.”

In the new song, “Lord Above,” Eminem, 47, noted that his alleged broken romance with Carey, 49, didn’t end on the best of terms. He also shared how he believed the apparent split to be a gain on his part, but he regarded it as a loss for the 39-year-old America’s Got Talent alum.

“Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though / I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note / But that other dude’s whipped, that p—y got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do s–t / I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick,” Eminem rapped.

Cannon voiced his dislike for Eminem’s blunt verse shortly after the song dropped in a new Instagram post. The Drumline actor praised Fat Joe on releasing his new album, but he challenged Eminem to battle him on his MTV series, Wild ‘n Out.

“@FatJoe album is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Star studded, he even did some charity work and dug @Eminem out his grave I mean cave,” Cannon wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 7. “LOL FLAM FLAM! BLAM BLAM! NICK CANNON!! Bring your Ass to @MTVWILDNOUT to Battle like a real legend Grandpa Marshall!!”

Cannon slammed Eminem again during his Nick Cannon Mornings radio show on Friday, December 6, saying: “We should change his name from Eminem to like Percocet. What’s the pill old that people use? We are going to call him Cialis. Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair Eminem, and pop whatever you want to pop.”

Cannon continued to drag Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, across several more Instagram updates. He shared two throwback posts of an old standup set he did, where he noted that Carey “handled” her beef with Eminem by dropping a “diss record” in 2009 about the rapper, called “Obsessed.”

Cannon also posted a video of comedian Chris D’Elia mocking Eminem via YouTube earlier this year. The Undateable alum showed off his impression of Eminem, and joked within the video’s summary that the clip was “rare footage” of the “Lose Yourself” artist “in the cypher.”

Cannon was married to Carey from 2008 to 2016. They share 7-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

For their part, Carey and Eminem’s drama stretches back to the early 2000s. The 8 Mile star alluded to a romance with the “We Belong Together” singer on two tracks from his 2002 album, The Eminem Show. He directly referenced her on “Superman” by questioning whether Carey was trying to be his “new wife,” and he stated on “When the Music Stop” that he would “beg Mariah to take me back.”

Later that year, Carey dropped the song “Clown,” which was rumored to be about the rapper. In the track, she sings about how he and an unknown man “never even touched each other.” She additionally used the track to shut down rumors that she used her plane to visit him, but she never referenced him by name.

Eminem went on to diss Carey and Cannon in the song “Bagpipes from Baghdad” but the singer responded by dropping “Obsessed,” a track that contains lyrics that hinted at her feud with Eminem. The Missouri native later released “The Warning” to address the feud further. Cannon, meanwhile, dropped the songs “I’m a Slick Rick” and “Warning (Remix)” to hit back at Eminem.