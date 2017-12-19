Say what? Eminem sat down with Vulture for an extensive interview, published on Monday, December 18, and discussed everything from his new album, Revival, to his thoughts on Donald Trump’s presidency. He also opened up about his dating life, and one of his responses left some fans a bit confused.

“Since my divorce, I’ve had a few dates and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public. Dating’s just not where I’m at lately,” said the 45-year-old rapper, who was previously married to Kim Mathers from 1999 to 2001 and again briefly in 2006. When asked if he uses any dating apps, Em responded, “Yeah, Tinder. And Grindr. I also used to go to strip clubs.”

Eminem’s revelation that he uses Tinder may not come as a huge surprise to fans. However, Grindr is geared toward gay and bisexual men, which raised a few eyebrows because Eminem identifies as straight.

“Eminem casually mentions in an interview he uses Grindr and the reporter DOESN’T follow up?? Worst journalism of the year,” one Twitter user quipped. Another wrote, “Wait….what?! EMINEM IS ON TINDER?!? (And Grindr?!?) Not enough exclamation marks for this.”

Other fans said it seemed obvious that the 15-time Grammy winner was joking. “am i missing something or is it not obvious the eminem grindr thing was a joke,” one person tweeted. A second user wrote, “I really think Eminem was joking about Grindr guys, y’all are running a mile to stretch this story.”

Slim Shady faced backlash earlier in his career for his homophobic lyrics, but he explained to Rolling Stone in 2013 that he used the language in a “tongue-in-cheek” way. “Those kind of words, when I came up battle-rappin’ or whatever, I never really equated those words [with homosexuality],” he said. “It was more like calling someone a bitch or a punk or a–hole. … But the real me sitting here right now talking to you has no issues with gay, straight, transgender, at all.”

See more reactions to Eminem’s Grindr remark below.

