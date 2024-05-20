Eminem attended daughter Hailie Jade Scott’s wedding over the weekend. She tied the knot with Evan McClintock after eight years of dating.

“Waking up a wife this week 🥲💍⁣,” Scott, 28, wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 20, alongside several snaps from her nuptials. “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”

In the slideshow, Scott shared a snap of her and McClintock sharing a sweet kiss as a married couple. Scott’s wedding gown featured a form-fitting bodice and a long, flowing train. Her hair was in a low bun and had a veil attached. McClintock kept his look timeless in a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie and boutonniere.

Scott also posted a pic of her and McClintock sitting in a vintage white convertible. As the twosome smooched, Scott raised her bouquet which included an array of white flowers.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that the pair wed over the weekend in their home state of Michigan. Scott and McClintock, who is a Michigan State alum, met in East Lansing.

TMZ shared photos of Eminem posing alongside the happy couple in a black suit and matching sunglasses. He shared a father-daughter dance with his eldest child during the reception.

Scott and McClintock have kept their romance low-key since they were first linked in 2016. In February 2023, Scott announced that she and McClintock were engaged.

“Casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you.” In the accompanying photos, the two shared a bottle of champagne. In one of them, McClintock was seen down on one knee, proposing to Scott.

Before getting down on one knee, McClintock shared that he asked Scott’s father, Eminem, for permission to marry Scott. (The rapper has a close bond with his daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Scott, and even wrote the tune “Hailie’s Song” for her.)

“I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], ‘Alright. I got to do it right now or I’m not doing it today. I’m going to have to schedule some other time,’” he said during an appearance on Hailie’s “Just a Little Shady” podcast. “So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake.”

Last month, Hailie was preparing to celebrate her big day with her bachelorette party. In an Instagram Reel, the bride took her followers along as she packed her suitcase before jetting off to Tampa, Florida, with her friends.