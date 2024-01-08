Your account
Celebrity News

‘Shameless’ Alum Emma Kenney Gushes Over Jeremy Allen White’s Accomplishments (Exclusive)

Emma Kenney Gushes Over Jeremy Allen White's Accomplishments, Discusses 'Shameless' Cast's Close Bond
Emma Kenney is thrilled to see her former Shameless costar Jeremy Allen White thriving in his career.

“I’m so proud of him! I’m not surprised,” Kenney, 24, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Art of Elysium HEAVEN Gala on Saturday, January 6, which is an artist organization that supports the underserved through art and social change. “I’m so happy for him. Nobody else deserves it so much.”

While discussing White’s success, the actress credited his commitment to his craft, adding, “Everyone should just know how dedicated of an actor he is and how in it he is.”

Kenney and White, 32, played siblings on Showtime’s hit show Shameless. The series, which ran for 11 seasons, focused on the Gallagher family as they dealt with poverty, affairs, crimes and scams while living in the South Side of Chicago. Shameless also starred William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Cameron Monaghan, Noel Fisher and more.

White brought to life the role of the eldest Gallagher son, Lip. Despite being very intelligent, Lip found himself struggling with alcohol addiction similar to his father.

Since Shameless came to an end, White has blown up after starring in Hulu’s The Bear and playing the legendary wrestler Kerry Von Erich in the movie The Iron Claw.

One day before White won big at the Golden Globes, Kenney opened up to Us about potentially collaborating with her former costar again in the future.

Emma Kenney Gushes Over Jeremy Allen White's Accomplishments, Discusses 'Shameless' Cast's Close Bond
“Of course! Everyone I worked with on Shameless I love and I’d love to work with again,” she continued on Saturday. “We do [have a group chat], it’s called The Shameless Family. The whole cast is in it.”

According to Kenney, the cast has made an effort to stay in touch since the show ended in 2021.

“Honestly, I see everyone every few months. Sometimes people are out of town working, everybody’s pretty busy,” she added. “Jeremy, Cameron, Shanola, Steve. They were really like big sibling figures, uncles, aunts. Speaking of, there is [Shanola at this event]! I see her, like, every few weeks. I love her.”

With reporting by Hannah Kahn

