Emma Roberts, Evan Peters Witch It Up for Halloween: Photo

Trick-or-treat! Emma Roberts and Evan Peters — like many other stars — dressed up in a couples’ costume for Halloween on Tuesday, October 31.

“Happy Halloween from one wetch to another,” Roberts, 26, captioned a black and white Instagram pic of the couple. The American Horror Story stars coordinated with witch hats — and Peters, 30, threw on a wig to match her blonde tresses.

Roberts and Peters began dating in spring 2012 after meeting on set of the film Adult World. They got engaged in December 2013 but split in June 2015. After a brief reconciliation and second breakup, Us confirmed in September 2016 that they were engaged again.

Roberts made headlines earlier this month following Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen’s split. According to The Blast, Bilson found text messages between the two and believed they were having an inappropriate relationship.

Roberts and Peters’ relationship, however, is still intact. “Emma and Evan are still very much together,” a source previously told Us. They “are happy.”

