A bittersweet birthday. Emma Stone turned 30 on November 6, but she initially wasn’t too thrilled to leave her 20s.

“I got gloomy for about a week,” the Battle of the Sexes actress said in an interview with British Vogue, which was released on Friday, December 28, “but [I] realized the most interesting part about becoming an adult is most things become bittersweet.”

Stone, who said she’s “still finding [her] voice,” appreciates, however, the lessons she has learned throughout the years. As for some of her favorites, she added, “It’s OK if not everybody likes you. So that was a major lesson … Not falling over myself to win over the unwinnable. Nobody knows what they’re doing! We’re all just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to get through the day.”

After winning an Oscar in April 2017 for her role in La La Land and moving on to star in projects like The Favourite and Maniac, the Superbad actress decided to take a break from the spotlight. “I haven’t worked since last December — by the time I work again, it will have been 14 months.”

The Easy A alum admitted that she does “not know” what she did during her time off. “I didn’t learn a language, I didn’t learn to cook, I’ve been a little… drifty,” she added.

During that time, Stone did, however, start dating Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary. The couple cozied up during a roller-skating holiday party in Los Angeles earlier this month, and an eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively that they were “attached at the hip.”

“At one point, they slow-danced to a somewhat upbeat song. He initiated it and she excitedly followed,” the onlooker revealed. “They held hands [with] his other hand around her waist and hers around his shoulders.”

Stone previously dated her Amazing Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield for four years until they called it quits in October 2015. Garfield, 35, has reportedly moved on with singer Rita Ora.

