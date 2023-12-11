Nothing could stop Emma Stone from walking down the aisle and marrying Dave McCary — not even a black eye.

“The week that I got married, I did open a refrigerator and the handle broke off and I got a black eye,” Stone, 35, revealed during a Monday, December 11, interview on the “SmartLess” podcast.

In the episode, the La La Land actress shared a laundry list of her injuries through the years but joked “that’s where it stops” after confessing her wedding week mishap. When podcast cohost Sean Hayes suggested Stone needs a helmet, she replied, “I need a helmet and extensive therapy.”

Stone and McCary, 38, tied the knot in September 2020 after postponing their original wedding date due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pair met in December 2016 when Stone hosted Saturday Night Live and McCary directed her in a sketch titled “Wells for Boys.”

“I met him there, yeah,” Stone said on Monday, referring to the variety series where McCary worked from 2013 to 2018. “But we had a bunch of mutual friends.”

When Stone hosted SNL earlier this month — and became the youngest member of the five-timers club — she gave a special shout-out to her husband during her monologue.

“I have made so many memories here and so many friends, and I even met my husband here at SNL,” Stone gushed. “I know he’s pretty camera-shy, he’s not a performer, but it’s such a special night for us. I’d love for the cameras to cut to him if that’s OK.”

Instead of panning to McCary, the cameras showed a straight-faced Lorne Michaels, who is the longtime showrunner of SNL. “I love you so much honey,” Stone joked before blowing a kiss to Michaels, 79.

Stone and McCary have maintained a relatively private relationship since they were first linked in 2017 but have offered several glimpses of their romance through the years.

McCary announced their engagement in December 2019 by sharing an Instagram picture of the two that showed the Easy A actress holding up her engagement ring. He captioned the photo with a simple pink heart emoji.

After they wed in 2020, Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January 2021 that the pair was expecting their first child. In March 2021, Stone and McCary welcomed their daughter, Louise Jean.

“Having a baby has brought them closer in a way they never expected,” a source exclusively told Us in April 2021, adding that McCary is a “hands-on” dad.