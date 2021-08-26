Hitting back with humor! After some social media users claimed that Eric Stonestreet looked too old compared to his fiancée, Lindsay Schweitzer, the actor quickly put their minds at ease.

“Apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49 year old man, to be engaged to my almost 42 year old fiancé,” the Modern Family alum wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 25. “Look, she can’t help that she looks so great at 42 and I can’t help that I apparently look like her grandad so, I fixed it for everyone. #engaged #love #engagedlife 💍#herlifeforever #imfunny #shesaidyestothis.”

Stonestreet posted several photos where he digitally aged and added wrinkles to Schweitzer, 41.

His former costar Ariel Winter reacted, writing, “gilf vibes.” Meanwhile, Jesse Tyler Ferguson joked that his onscreen husband was finding inspiration for his love life from their hit ABC sitcom, which ended in 2020.

“I assume these are the same people who love Jay & Gloria’s relationship … Which is where YOU got the idea of having a younger spouse, right?” Ferguson, 45, teased in the comments section.

Stonestreet’s response to the critics comes after he announced that he was engaged earlier this week.

“She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people,'” the comedian shared via Instagram on Sunday, August 22. The couple have been dating since 2017 after meeting at the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City one year prior.

The Bad Teacher star has enjoyed offering his fans a glimpse at his relationship with the pediatric nurse over the years.

“Today Lindsay suggested we go on something called a hike to help distract me from no longer having a job,” the Emmy winner captioned an Instagram photo of the duo in nature in February 2020. “Well, after a twisted wrist, bruised knee, scraped up elbow, (what I’m pretty sure is a) concussion, severe armpit chafing, a horsefly attack, severe groin area chafing, a sunburnt face, a bee sting, feet chafing, nipple chafing, a rash on my calf and mild dehydration, it’s a good thing I don’t have a job, cause I couldn’t go to it.”

Stonestreet also previously revealed the benefits of dating someone in the medical field during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Your girlfriend is lovely — I met her backstage,” host Ellen DeGeneres said in 2017. “She’s a nurse. That’s a good thing for you, because you’re a hypochondriac.”

The Secret Life of Pets star detailed how he finds himself more at ease with Schweitzer by his side.

“I’m a big baby, too. She calms me — she calms my nerves. I’m a very high-strung person. You can tell, right? What are you looking at, ma’am?!” he joked at the time. “My nurse girlfriend will take care of you.”