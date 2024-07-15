Your account
By
Erica Stoll Supports Rory McIlroy at Scottish Open 1 Month After Calling Off Divorce
Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy.Getty Images (2)

While Travis Kelce was (accidentally) nailing fans in the head with errant shots at a celebrity tournament in Lake Tahoe, another big development in the golf world was happening across the pond. 

Erica Stoll, wife of golfer Rory McIlroy, was spotted supporting her husband at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland over the weekend. 

Sporting a black jacket, gray sweater and a Louis Vuitton crossbody handbag, Stoll hit the links during McIlroy’s return to competition after announcing a hiatus following his disastrous final round at June’s U.S. Open. 

McIlroy, 35, finished in a tie for fourth place at the tournament, four strokes behind winner Robert MacIntyre

Stoll’s appearance came exactly a month to the day that McIlroy filed to dismiss the couple’s divorce.

Erica Stoll seen at the Genesis Scottish Open on July 11, 2024 in North Berwick. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together,” McIlroy told The Guardian on June 11. “Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

He continued, “There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate,”, adding, “Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game.”

In the aftermath of the couple’s split, there were rumblings that McIlroy was dating CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis. Us Weekly exclusively reported that those were untrue. 

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll. Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

McIlroy filed to end his and Stoll’s marriage after seven years together on May 13, stating in divorce documents that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The couple share daughter Poppy, 3. 

Upon making his return to play, McIlroy said he had managed to put the U.S. Open behind him, where he missed short putts on the 16th and 18th holes to throw away a shot at his first major championship since 2014.  

“I got over it pretty quickly,” he said during a pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday, July 10. “The few days after it were pretty tough at times, but I feel like I’ve done a good job of thinking about it rationally and constructively and taking what I need from it and trying to learn from it. But, like for the most part, it was a great day. I keep saying to people, ‘It was a great day until it wasn’t.'”

Next up for McIlroy is The Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club in South Ayrshire, Scotland which tees off Thursday, July 18, where the No. 2 golfer in the world gets another crack at ending his major championship drought.

