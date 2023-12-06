Erin Andrews has been in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s corner since day one, and her opinions haven’t changed after receiving new “intel” from NFL insiders.

“I still love it,” Andrews, 45, said of the couple on the Tuesday, December 5, episode of her “Calm Down” podcast with cohost and fellow sports broadcaster Charissa Thompson while fielding questions from listeners.

Andrews hinted that she got the scoop on Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, while reporting on the Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday, December 3. “I got a little intel this weekend from some WAGs out in Philly — not Eagles WAGs, and I’m not saying they’re 49ers WAGs,” she said. “I’m not gonna tell you who they are. But some NFL WAGs.”

She continued: “Somebody asked in front of me what the gals on their team thought [about Taylor and Travis] and they were like, ‘Love it, adorable.’ And they were like, ‘You know why? Because that’s a man.'”

Andrews offered another “take from an NFL WAG,” saying, “She said this: For the first time publicly it seems like she’s with a guy that’s not like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m with Taylor, don’t take my picture.'”

Swift and Kelce were spotted leaving a Kansas City Chiefs game together in September after she cheered for Kelce’s team from a VIP suite. In her 2023 Person of the Year cover story, Swift told TIME that the game wasn’t the first time she connected with Kelce.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” she said. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swift noted that she “started hanging out” with Kelce “right after” he revealed on his “New Heights” podcast in July that he made her a friendship bracelet when he attended her Eras Tour in Kansas City that month, teasing that the public shout-out was “metal as hell.”

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she continued.

Andrews is one of many stars who have shared thoughts on the pair’s budding romance — and she’s even joked that she was responsible for getting the couple together. Andrews and Thompson playfully pitched Kelce as a potential suitor for Swift during an August episode of their podcast.

“Taylor, I don’t know what you’re doing in your life right now besides rocking the world [on The Eras Tour],” she said at the time. “Please, try our friend Travis. He is fantastic.”

Two months later, Andrews joked about taking “credit” for the relationship. “We hope to officiate the wedding,” she quipped on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “We hope to be there when he proposes, all the things.”

She continued to gush over Kelce in a November interview with The Messenger. “He’s having a real glow-up. He looks great,” she said, adding that it’s been “cool” to see how Swift has brought a new fanbase to football.