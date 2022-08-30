Eugenio Derbez is set to undergo surgery after an accident left him injured, wife Alessandra Rosaldo announced late on Monday, August 29.

The Valet actor, 60, is expected to undergo an operation on Tuesday, August 30. Rosaldo, 50, explained that he’ll take a while to recover in a letter she shared via Instagram.

“I want to inform you that a couple of days ago Eugenio had an accident. He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health,” the Mexican actress wrote in Spanish per Variety.

“The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies,” she added.

Rosaldo explained that her husband — who starred in this year’s Best Picture Oscar winner CODA — will likely take a break from social media and public appearances during his recovery. “For us, it is very important to communicate to you all through our own voice the family situation that we are going through since we know how much love you all have for us. At this time, the priority is to focus on this process so that Eugenio can move forward, taking the time necessary to do so.”

The lead singer of Sentidos Opuestos added that she will be in public to promote her own projects, but she asked that fans let her relay updates about her husband via social media.

“I have some work commitments to fulfill that I cannot cancel, but I ask you all with much love, that whatever you want to know about this topic, allow me to communicate it through my social networks. Eugenio will be recovering and maybe for a while he will be away from his social networks and the media,” Rosaldo explained.

She concluded: “Thank you for always being close to us. I know that with the good energy that you all will be sending us and with the favor of God, Eugenio will recover very soon.”

Derbez and Rosaldo married in 2012 and share daughter Aitana Derbez, 8.

The Acapulco star is a father of four. He also shares daughter Aislinn Derbez, 35, with ex-wife Gabriela Michel, son Vadhir Derbez, 31, with ex Silvana Prince and son José Eduardo Derbez, 30, with ex-wife Victoria Ruffo.

Derbez is known in the U.S. for films such as How to Be a Latin Lover, Overboard, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, The Grinch and Dora and the Lost City of Gold. He’s an icon in his native Mexico, having spent more than 40 years on TV and in film.