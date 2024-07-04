Eva Longoria Says She and Meryl Streep ‘Are Cousins’

Only Murders in the Building was something of a family reunion for season 4 newcomer Eva Longoria.

Longoria told Extra in an interview published on June 27 that she and Only Murders costar — and three-time Oscar winner — Meryl Streep are related and even called each other “cousin” on set.

“Meryl and I are cousins. We both did the Dr. Gates DNA show and Meryl and I shared a relative,” Longoria said, referring to the 2010 PBS docuseries Faces of America hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr.

“Years later, I saw her at an event and my friend’s like, ‘Go tell her you’re cousins.’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m not telling Meryl Streep we’re cousins.’ Then I hear, ‘Cousin!’ and I turned around and it’s Meryl,” Longoria continued.

The Desperate Housewives star added, “To do Murders in the Building together was really, really fun, and to call each other ‘cousin.’”

Longoria, 49, also spoke about her surprising Hollywood family connection in an interview with DuJour magazine last month.

“We actually call each other ‘cousin,’” Longoria said. “We’ll say, ‘How are you, cousin?’ and ‘I’m good, cousin.’”

In fact, during the first table read for Only Murders season 4, Longoria said Streep, 75, introduced her as her cousin to the bewilderment of the show’s star-studded cast, including Selena Gomez and Zach Galifianakis.

“She tells the story and everyone’s so confused because I’m the most Latina person in the industry and she’s Meryl Streep,” Longoria told DuJour.

As well as Only Murders season 4, Longoria is currently starring in Apple TV+’s Spain-set comedy-drama Land of Women. But this year also happens to mark the 20th anniversary of Desperate Housewives, the show that launched Longoria to international fame.

The Gabrielle Solis actress recently revealed she still shares a close bond with Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo), Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp), Ricardo Antonio Chavira (Gabrielle’s husband, Carlos Solis) and Jesse Metcalfe (Gabrielle’s former underage lover, John Rowland).

“I talk to Felicity all the time. I talk to Marcia a lot. But the one probably I talk to most is Ricardo, my husband. And Jesse,” Longoria told the Daily Mail in June.