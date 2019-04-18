Weeks after Eva Marcille accused her ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall of abusive behavior on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the rapper was arrested for domestic violence, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, McCall, 33, was booked on Monday, April 15, on a charge stemming from an alleged incident that occurred in January. McCall, who was charged with corporal injury to a spouse, pleaded not guilty in March.

Per multiple reports, the producer was released on a $75,000 bond on Tuesday, April 16. McCall is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 30.

Marcille, 34, opened up about her relationship with McCall, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Marley, on the March 24 episode of RHOA.

“I still feel a sense of threat,” she said after claiming that she has filed several restraining orders against McCall. “I have had to move five times, and I still feel a sense of uneasiness. He’s just so petty sometimes. I’ve walked outside of my balcony before and he’s been standing in the dark. And it is the scariest feeling ever.”

The America’s Next Top Model alum referred to McCall as “Marley’s donor” on the Bravo series. “Every time I move, he finds me,” Marcille said. “Because of that, I live in multiple places. Safety is a priority for me.”

After the episode aired, McCall denied Marcille’s allegations via Twitter.

“Trust me I’m not perfect I had anger issues!” he tweeted on March 25. “I’ve completed Anger management to deal with being alienating my children & how to stop playing the victim so that i can control my situation and the overall outcome. My entire Family misses the girls (have Empathy for them at-least).”

Trust me I’m not perfect I had anger issues! I’ve completed Anger management to deal with being alienating my children & how to stop playing the victim so that i can control my situation and the overall outcome. My entire Family misses the girls (have Empathy for them at-least) https://t.co/1j44RYsNWu — Kevin McCall (@KevinMcCallJr) March 25, 2019

McCall also slammed Marcille’s husband, Michael Sterling. “It’s sad when she gotta keep using my name for her story line,” he tweeted at the time. “If I was the husband I would be like ‘Real hoe of Atlanta is you out your mind, or is you still obsessed with your child’s Father? Why is he in our story line so much ain’t I enuff headline for our relationship?’”

The Bravo star married Sterling in October 2018. The couple, who share 12-month-old son Michael Jr., documented their nuptials for season 11 of RHOA.

Us Weekly has reached out to McCall for comment.

