Eva Mendes was not upset at Ryan Gosling for kissing Emily Blunt in their new movie, The Fall Guy.

On Thursday, May 16, Mendes, 50, took to social media to give a shout-out to Gosling, 43, for the film, which hit theaters on May 3, and to explain why she was OK with Blunt, 41, smooching her husband in the film.

“Did you know?! @thefallguymovie is the FIRST non super hero movie to open the summer box office in 17 years!” Mendes wrote via Instagram. “And maybe it didn’t break the box office but it broke sooo many other records. I’m extra proud of this one. The proof is in my post- I don’t usually post pics of my man kissing a babe but Emily Blunt is just that damn good in it. THEY’RE that damn good in it. Viva el fall guy! 💋.”

Gosling and Mendes began dating in 2011 and share daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7. Their relationship has been in the spotlight amid Gosling’s box office success in Barbie and The Fall Out.

Last month, Gosling gushed about how Mendes was one of his “heroes.”

“Well, Eva, obviously,” he said in an interview with Men’s Health in April, noting that his priorities always lie with Mendes and their daughters. “I often think about what’s going to matter to me on my deathbed, that I did and that I didn’t do. It puts things into perspective. It always comes back to family first. I don’t think I’ll regret anything professionally, but I do think when it comes to Eva and the girls, they come first.”

Mendes, for her part, couldn’t help but share her love for her husband on social media after he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken in 2023’s Barbie. (The Oscar ultimately went to Robert Downey Jr. for his role in Oppenheimer.)

“So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it,” she wrote via Instagram in January. “Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars. So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie.”

While the twosome never confirmed if they got married, in November 2022 Mendes referred to Gosling as her “husband” for the first time.

“Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here, and we are having the best time,” she said in Australia while promoting her charity work.