Eva Mendes Offers Kind Words to Instagram Fan Who Criticized Her Style

Women supporting women. Eva Mendes took the high road when an Instagram troll criticized the pieces in her New York & Company collection on Saturday, January 4.

The Lost River star, 45, posted an Instagram clip of herself twirling in a black, gold and purple-patterned dress with the caption: “I think I resemble a horse at times. It’s not a bad thing. It just is. If I was an animal I’d clearly be a horse. Or a Shetland pony. 💜Anyway here I am horsing around in my new favorite dress. The Natalya dress. I LOVE THIS DRESS!!! Thank you @alejandroblanco for creating this with me! Love love love this! 💜.”

A fan quickly responded to Mendes’ post with their thoughts on the Hitch alum’s style. “Don’t like these designs you need a better Designer,” the fan wrote. “You to pretty for these ugly patterns.”

Instead of clapping back at the fan, Mendes took a moment to suggest the commenter check out her celebrity gal pals Kate Hudson and Gabrielle Union‘s clothing lines.

“I’m so sorry you don’t like this one. It happens to be my favorite piece of my new collection,” the mother of two penned. “But I’m sure there’s other stuff you may like. If not @katehudson and @gabunion design some great things. So there may be something for you there.”

She concluded her comment with some well wishes for the fan: “Sending love for 2020 ❤️.”

Mendes may be focused on fashion design today, but the Miami native still has plans to return to the big screen in the future. A source told Us Weekly exclusively in August 2019 that Mendes is “looking to get back out there” and “auditioning again.”

The Girl in Progress star has been on an acting hiatus since she and Ryan Gosling welcomed daughters Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3, in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

“It’s so fun and beautiful and maddening,” she said of being a stay-at-home mom during a September appearance on Access Daily. “It’s so hard, of course. But it’s like that feeling of … you end your day, you put them to bed and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, ‘We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed.’”

She added, “I’m so thankful I have the opportunity to be home with them.”

Mendes and Gosling, 39, have been dating since they met on the set of A Place Beyond the Pines in 2011.