Not holding back! Evangeline Lilly broke character when she made an NSFW comment to Michael Douglas while filming their new movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

“There was this day on set, we were doing a scene in a restaurant and we were in a waiting room, so they filmed the waiting room with extras and there were children. I turned to Michael and [Michelle Pfeiffer], and I said, ‘You know, you guys are real GILFs,'” Lily, 43, recalled during the upcoming episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, per the Daily Mail. “Michael had no idea. He said, ‘What’s a GILF?’ Instead of being cool about it, in front of a room full of children, I went, ‘It’s a grandpa I’d like to f—k.’”

The Lost star said she “immediately realized” that she told the 78-year-old actor, who is 35 years her senior, that she’d “like to f—k him, which is not what you should say in front of a bunch of kids. Oops!”

Lilly, Douglas and Pfeiffer, 64, star as Hope Van Dyne, Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, respectively, in the latest Marvel film opposite Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang. The superhero flick, which debuted on February 17, follows the group as they get sucked into the subatomic Quantum Realm where they’re forced to fight for their lives against Jonathan Majors’ villain Kang the Conqueror.

The Crisis star is the mother of two children with ex Norman Kali, who she began dating in 2010. The pair welcomed their son, Kahekili, in May 2011, and a daughter in October 2015. (Lilly was previously married to Murray Hone from 2003 to 2004 and dated her Lost costar Dominic Monaghan from 2004 to 2007.)

The Hobbit actress previously opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about what it’s like to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and a real-life hero to her son.

“He came to set one day and got to see me fully kitted up with the helmet on and everything, and he was jazzed. He wanted to wear it all,” Lilly shared with Us in July 2018. “And another day he came to visit me on the set of Hope and Hank’s lab, and he was in awe of all the buttons and switches and gadgets. He asked if he could touch them, and I told him to go nuts. He sat at a particularly elaborate switchboard and started playing and then turned around to my partner [Norman Kali] and said, ‘Look at me, Dad! I’m the Wasp!’ That was a moment.”

She added, “She adds: “I felt so incredibly proud that any little boy was pretending to be a female superhero, let alone my son, pretending to be me. Usually ‘mom’ is the least cool person ever.”

Lilly’s character Hope was the first female superhero to be mentioned in the title of a Marvel film in the cinematic universe’s history. That responsibility is not something the Real Steel star has ever taken lightly.

I just wanted to honor Hope as a person,” she told Us at the time. “Women are having an incredible moment culturally right now, but let’s not lose sight of all the women who have come before us. We’re the tip of a powerful iceberg that is always growing and morphing. I am just a building block, creating something hopeful and hopefully something inspiring.