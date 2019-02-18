Just like most pet owners, Kaley Cuoco is wondering what’s on her furry friend’s mind.

On Sunday, February 18, the Big Bang Theory star, 33, shared a hilarious video of herself dancing to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” for her dog, Norman — who just wagged his tail, staring at his human mom in bewilderment. “I would love to know what he’s thinking….” she captioned the clip, with #norman and emojis. Clearly the pit bull wasn’t impressed since he walked away at the end.

The 8 Simple Rules alum’s nearly five million followers — including celebrities — quickly flooded her comments with their own theories.

“He’s thinking ‘when is this blue foster going to his forever home?’” Whitney Cummings joked in regards to Cuoco’s latest rescue, Blueberry, that she adopted on Valentines Day with husband, Karl Cook. The actress answered with laughing emojis, shortly after.

Brad Goreski chimed in too. “He’s thinking ‘mom why are you snapping your fingers so much?’” the stylist wrote.

“He’s thinking I love this crazy lady now where’s my cookie you promised me if I watched you dance,” one fan theorized.

While another user wrote: “‘I love you mom but you’re weird af.’”

Norman and Blueberry aren’t the only fur babies Cuoco owns. In fact, the Wedding Ringer star and the equestrian, 28, run an animal-friendly household. The couple, who tied the knot alongside their pets in June 2018, are also parents to multiple show horses, a bulldog named Tank, a white terrier named Ruby, rabbits and a rescued mini dwarf horse named Shmooshy.

