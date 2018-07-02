The drama between Farrah Abraham and Drita D’Avanzo is far from over. After the Mob Wives star slammed the Teen Mom OG alum following a joint appearance in Atlantic City, New Jersey, earlier this week, Abraham is claiming that D’Avanzo is “unprofessional,” “pathetic” and is using her name “to be more famous.”

“It is just annoying how unprofessional someone is. I am super professional, so I was just f—king annoyed,” Abraham, 27, exclusively tells Us Weekly of the reality TV stars’ Thursday, June 28, appearance, claiming that D’Avanzo disappeared in the middle of a paid public appearance. “I was just like OK, let me know what I can do on my part, I can’t stay any longer to make up for anything, but I will do my part … They were like you don’t have to stay until the end time, thank you so much for hanging in there and being here. Their team was pissed off that Drita left and did not tell anyone, can’t find her and they were like what the f—k is she doing.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Sunday, July 1, that the former MTV star is filing a a restraining order against the 42-year-old after D’Avanzo threatened in an Instagram post to “smack the f—k out” of her. The former VH1 star’s words were in response Abraham’s Instagram video referring to D’Avanzo as a “has been.”

“I did not even mention her name,” Abraham tells Us. “I don’t want to work with unprofessional people with no integrity … The next day she had to go ahead and, like, use my name in everything and get press attention … I blocked her because she wants to use my name to be more famous. She is pathetic.”

“I am the one that shows up for work and I work hard and I take care of people and I treat people right,” she continues. “She is just over there bitching about money and trying to get booked and she can’t follow through on a job.”

Despite Abraham’s plans for legal action, D’Avanzo posted another video bashing the My Teenage Dream Ended author on Monday, July 2.

“She got on my f—king nerves because she was, like, really bashing me. Like, it’s, crazy. Like she has to be crazy! But I don’t think anyone really slapped her up a bit. She needs a good old fashion slap,” D’Avanzo said in her Instagram post, followed by a series of clips of physical fights.

“m sry but I couldn’t help it…🤣 Im going to wear the #petty #queen #crown 👸 with #pride#f—kit🖕my new favorite hashtag #CatchTheSlap 👋 😂😂,” she captioned the video. “#farrahabraham#copcaller #orderofprotection #bitchslap#goodoldfashionslapping #tmz If u dont start nothing there won’t be nothing….💅 #ladyboss #flyingbitchslap.”

