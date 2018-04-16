Farrah Abraham does not approve. The former Teen Mom OG star may have brought her 9-year-old daughter Sophia to the Palm Springs area for Coachella, but not to attend the music and arts festival.

“We’re wearing matching braids. She is just so fun! We have henna, we have braids, it’s like a girl party everyday,” Abraham, 26, told Us Weekly at CombsFest x nANA jUDY’s party on Friday, April 13. “I mean, these are the moments right now that I love. I couldn’t trade it for anything else.”

The former MTV star clarified that Sophia was not going to the festival and slammed parents who allow their children to attend.

“She is in bed tonight. And I just have to say, I’m sorry, the inner-mom and the critical parent in me is like, I’m at the Coachella festival and I have to say, when I see a newborn, I honestly don’t think it’s a safe place for children,” the reality TV personality explained. “That’s why my daughter’s at a resort, enjoying the pools and the country club with a nanny.”

“It’s so serene and beautiful here beyond the festival, but I don’t think that Coachella, with drugs and psychedelic s—t, is safe for a kid to be around,” Abraham continued. “I kind of question when I was reading on my way here, I was reading that some parents are saying, ‘Yeah, bring your kids! It’s fun for the kids.’ I honestly don’t think it’s safe for kids, so I have to disagree.”

Despite the My Teenage Dream Ended author’s opinions on parents who bring their children to the actual festival, Abraham defended her decision to bring her daughter to the resort.

“Yeah, in between all the things that I have to stop by at, we get to go golfing and swim,” she explained. “I mean, we’re like country club life all the way, we always are.”

The mother-daughter duo’s vacation comes the same day after Abraham received backlash from fans for getting butt injections while her little girl watched.

Reporting by Emily Marcus

