Farrah Abraham was arrested for battery and trespassing after an alleged incident at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday, June 13, but a rep for the Teen Mom OG alum insists to Us Weekly that there is more to the story.

“At this time, we thank everyone for Farrah’s concern and will assure that when she is released Farrah will release a statement on her behalf,” a statement from Abraham’s rep to Us Weekly reads.

“Farrah will return and continue to focus on her businesses and her daughter, [who] is her No. 1 priority,” the statement continues, referring to Abraham’s 9-year-old daughter Sophia. “Please remember there are two sides to every story!”

The Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to Us on Wednesday that the 27-year-old reality TV personality was arrested after she allegedly hit a Beverly Hills Hotel security officer. The male officer told police that Abraham struck him after he tried to intervene during an alleged verbal altercation with other guests.

Police added that Abraham showed signs of intoxication and was booked at the Beverly Hills jail. She was later released on $500 bail.

Later on Wednesday, TMZ released footage of the My Teenage Dream Ended author cursing and screaming at police before her arrest.

“So if you want to f—king bulls—t me and if you want to act like I’m not a real adult, go f—k yourself, go f—k yourself and go f—k yourself,”Abraham yelled in the video. “I did not attack, or batter, or hurt or injure … I am a normal individual. It’s pathetic.”

The former MTV personality also accused police of “provoking” her arrest in the footage.

“I am not resisting you,” Abraham can be heard screaming in the video.“You’re hurting me!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!