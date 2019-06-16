Not so subtle! Caitlyn Jenner was honored by her children and stepchildren on Father’s Day 2019, and though the former Olympian shared a similar sentiment for the dads in her kids’ lives, she seemingly shaded Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.

“To all the dads in my life- happy Father’s Day! Starting with my father, a World War Two veteran. Dad, Burt, Brandon, Kanye, Rob, Scott, and Travis – Happy Father’s Day!” Jenner, 69, captioned an Instagram picture.

The sweet message had a nod to her sons Burt and Brandon Jenner, former stepson Rob Kardashian, former stepson-in-law Kanye West, as well as the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids, Scott Disick, and daughter Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi. Noticeably absent from the list was the father of Khloé’s 14-month-old daughter, True.

The Good American founder ended her relationship with the athlete, 28, in February after he made headlines for “making out” with Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods, nearly 10 months after he was caught being unfaithful to Khloé while she was pregnant.

Kim, Kourtney and Kylie all took to the comments section of Caitlyn’s post to share their “Happy Father’s Day” messages to the I Am Cait alum, though Khloé did not send well wishes.

Over on her Instagram page, Khloé shared two cryptic messages hours before Father’s Day. “Advice of the day: stop having relationship problems with someone you’re not a relationship with,” one said. A second quote read: “Reminder: You cannot change a person who doesn’t see an issue in their actions.”

Caitlyn’s other daughter with Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, couldn’t help but gush over her dad in a series of sweet throwback pictures and videos.

“Happy father’s day to our amazing dad @caitlynjenner,” the model captioned one of the many pics. Alongside a hilarious video of her with sister Kylie, Kendall wrote: “Always helped with our school projects.”

Kendall also added a photo of Caitlyn and ex-wife Kris. “Just a sick pic,” she wrote.

