A new book detailing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the British royal family has been a sore subject for the Duke of Sussex and his brother, Prince William.

“Finding Freedom has made things worse between them,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the book takes readers through the origin of the couple’s relationship to their decision to step back from royal duties and move to Los Angeles with their 15-month-old son, Archie, earlier this year.

Harry, 35, confirmed in the 2019 documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey that he and William, 38, had a rift, telling journalist Tom Bradby, “We’re certainly on different paths at the moment, but I’ll always be there for him and, as I know, he will always be there for me.”

While they never went into further detail about what happened between them, the sons of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana issued a rare joint statement in January denying an “offensive and potentially harmful” report that claimed William had bullied Harry and Meghan, 39, into leaving the royal family.

Although Finding Freedom has caused more tension behind palace doors, the source tells Us that William and Harry “are working on getting their relationship back on track.” However, the source adds, “There continues to be issues between the brothers.”

Before the book hit stores on Tuesday, August 11, Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson said in a statement to Us that the pair had no involvement in the making of it. The Duke of Cambridge had his suspicions though.

“William thinks the book is their calculated way of controlling the narrative and that they took advantage of their entertainment contacts so they’d be painted in a favorable light,” an insider told Us in July. Another source added at the time, “Even before the book came out, the bad blood between William and Harry was apparent. But it’s taken a whole new turn.”

Scobie, meanwhile, has defended Finding Freedom and the 100 sources who contributed to it, telling The Times, “The book doesn’t claim to have any interviews with Harry and Meghan. And nor do we. I think that you can tell from the reporting, my time around the couple is enough for me to know my subjects.”