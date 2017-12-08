Lights, camera, action! Christina and Tarek El Moussa shared photos from the season 7 set of Flip or Flop on Thursday, December 7.

“Best Crew Everrrr!!! #fliporflop open house day,” Christina, 34, wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of herself and Tarek, 36, with several crew members from their HGTV series. Tarek shared a similar image on his account, writing, “ANOTHER completed season 7 house!! I’m sooo excited for season 7 to air… may be my favorite EVER!! And… we have the best crew ever!! Great photo right??”

Best Crew Everrrr!!! #fliporflop open house day 💫 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 7, 2017 at 3:54pm PST

Since the real estate agents called it quits in December 2016 after seven years of marriage, they have continued to film new episodes of Flip or Flop, in addition to amicably coparenting their daughter, Taylor, 7, and son, Brayden, 2.

ANOTHER completed season 7 house!! I'm sooo excited for season 7 to air… may be my favorite EVER!! And…we have the best crew ever!! Great photo right?? A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Dec 7, 2017 at 3:46pm PST

“We’re more than halfway through filming season 7,” Tarek exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Episodes are great, the shows are great. I think it’s going to be our biggest season yet. … There’s a lot of really, really cool things going into each property. We’re just having fun with it and we’re just trying to make the best show possible.”

There was one bump along the way, though. The former couple’s longtime contractor and friend Frank Miller died in November after battling laryngeal cancer. “Frank was very dear to me,” Tarek, who is a two-time cancer survivor and ambassador for the Movember Foundation, tells Us. “We spent a lot of time together. He filmed with us, we started a construction company. He was my main guy. He had great stories. He was just a really, really good man. It was very, very sad to see what happened to him.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!