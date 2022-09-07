Nothing to worry about, darling. Florence Pugh gushed about the cast and crew of Don’t Worry Darling days after the film’s headline-making premiere at the Venice International Film Festival.

“I’m still taking it all in!” the Midsommar actress, 26, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 7, alongside several photos from the red carpet. “What a moment this was? A massive congratulations to everyone standing on that carpet. We premiered in Venice! A huge wonderful win in itself.”

The U.K. native added that the movie’s Monday, September 5, premiere marked the first time she’d ever been to the Venice festival. “It was mega!” she wrote. “The crowds! The cheers! The energy was incredible.”

Though rumors about tension between Pugh and director Olivia Wilde have reached a fever pitch in recent weeks, the Lady Macbeth star gave a shout-out to “all the cast and crew” who were involved in the making of Don’t Worry Darling. “Thank you for all of your hard work,” she continued. “We genuinely wouldn’t have been there without your talent and we appreciate it hugely.”

The Little Women actress concluded her post with a special acknowledgment of her costar Chris Pine, who brought his own camera to the premiere to take photos of Pugh. “I also just can’t help but post how bloody cute and hilarious Chris Pine is for being the no.1 photographer, getting down on white pressed trousered knees for angles,” she quipped. “Now that’s dedication. Love you Chrissy.”

Gemma Chan, who also appears in the movie, replied in the comments section, writing, “Love you ❤️.”

While Pugh attended the movie’s glitzy premiere event on Monday, she didn’t arrive in Italy in time for the press conference as she was flying in from the set of Dune: Part Two in Hungary. During that portion of the day, Wilde, 38, shut down rumors that she and her leading lady had a “falling out” during production on the film, which premieres Friday, September 23.

Last month, Pugh slammed coverage of Don’t Worry Darling, saying that reports about the movie have focused too much on the sex scenes.

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it,” the Fighting With My Family actress told Harper’s Bazaar, referring to her costar Harry Styles. “It’s not why I’m in this industry. Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that.”

Wilde, for her part, later said she wanted more sex in the film’s trailer, but the Motion Picture Association allegedly forced her to cut it. “The MPA came down hard on me and the trailer at the last second and I had to cut some shots, which I was upset about because I thought they it took it up another notch,” she told the Associated Press last month. “But of course we still live in a really puritanical society.”

On Monday, the O.C. veteran had nothing but praise for Pugh, who wasn’t present for the film’s first photo call. “I can’t say how honored I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing,” the House alum told reporters after being asked to “clear the air” about the alleged feud. “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute; I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”

Last month, however, an insider told Us Weekly that Pugh and Wilde “had several disagreements personally and professionally” ahead of the film’s release. “That’s why Florence isn’t doing any press for the movie,” the source added.

The drama escalated even further on Monday after video surfaced of Styles, 28, seeming to spit on Pine just before the movie started at the premiere. After intense social media speculation about the alleged incident, a rep for the Wonder Woman actor denied any tension between his client and the “Watermelon Sugar” singer.

“This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” the rep told Us on Tuesday, September 6. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”