Road to recovery. Former NBC anchor Jenna Wolfe underwent her second surgery since testing positive for the BRCA-1 breast cancer gene earlier this year.

“Mastectomy behind me,” the journalist, 49, captioned an Instagram photo of herself in the hospital on Wednesday, April 12. “All that’s left now is recovery and healing… The most important part. The hardest part. I FaceTimed with my kids tonight and the little [one] said to me, ‘you always say we can do hard things, mama. Now we’re telling you the same thing. You got this. We love you.’”

Wolfe — who shares kids Harper, 9, and Quinn, 8, with partner Stephanie Gosk — shared more glimpses into her post-surgery recovery via her Instagram Stories. “That’s my mom, who just beat stage 3 breast cancer, sleeping on the couch in the hospital by my side,” she captioned a video on Wednesday, adding, “I’m a lucky girl.”

The reporter shared another update later that day. “Heading home,” she captioned an Instagram Story pic of herself dressed in regular clothes. “It’s time to heal … everything.”

Last month, the Today alum revealed her diagnosis via a lengthy Instagram post. “About a month ago, I tested positive for the BRCA-1 breast cancer gene (meaning my chances of getting breast and ovarian cancer are … well … really high), leaving me little wiggle room to ‘mull over my choices,’” she wrote on March 29. “So without a ton of options, I stared down my fears, took a deep breath and opted for two pretty big surgeries.”

Wolfe — who left her role as a Today correspondent and Weekend Today co-anchor in 2015 — continued: “My hysterectomy is the first. It’s not fun, not easy, not at all pleasant (I’m terrified of needles) but it’s something I need to do. The second surgery, the bigger one, will be in 2 weeks. Happy to share more with anyone going through something similar.”

She went on to admit that she was scared about how her health update would affect her and her family’s lives, before noting, “But I also know I have to let myself be scared sometimes to learn how to overcome it.”

The TV personality wrapped up her post by stating, “But with anything in life, the only way is through. And I’m going through. I realize everyone has a story. This is mine. (Well, it’s part of mine). As I embark on it, I’ll be thinking about you and yours.”

Wolfe and Gosk, 50, became parents with the birth of their daughter Harper in 2013. In a blog post announcing the news, Wolfe also came out as gay. “Two years into a great relationship we felt like we wanted to share our adventures with a wide-eyed, little person,” she wrote in March 2013. “The more we talked about it, the better the idea seemed. And so in December, we embarked on Operation Baby. And might I just add that despite the morning sickness, it’s been the best decision we’ve ever made.”

That same month, she shut denied speculation that NBC Nightly News host Lester Holt or former Today anchor Matt Lauer were her child’s biological father. Rather, Wolfe said she and the NBC News correspondent chose to keep the biological father’s identity “under wraps.”

Two years later, the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Quinn, in February 2015. “The three of us. Pretty amazing stuff Baby Quinn,” Gosk wrote via Twitter alongside a pic of herself and Wolfe with their newborn at the time.