Francia Raísa is keeping it real when it comes to discussing her struggles with PCOS.

“PCOS has been kicking my ass lately with this weight fluctuation,” Raísa, 35, captioned an Instagram Story selfie taken in her car on Monday, February 26. “I’ve had zero motivation to work out.”

Seemingly on her way home from the gym, Raísa added, “Force myself yesterday and today. So proud 💪🏽.” In the pic, Raísa wore a black Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap teamed with a gray sports bra and white leggings.

PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) is a condition that occurs when a person’s ovaries create high levels of hormones, according to The Cleveland Clinic. People with PCOS can experience symptoms such as irregular menstrual cycles, acne, infertility and excess hair growth and can be more prone to develop conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

Raísa revealed her PCOS diagnosis in August 2023 after attending an event supporting her pal Candice Craig’s book, Living With PCOS: Road to Reversal. “My friend wrote a book about PCOS,” the How I Met Your Father alum captioned an Instagram Story photo of herself and Craig, 36, at the time.

“I also have PCOS and [am] still learning to live with it,” Raísa added. “Thanks for this @candice.”

That same month, Raísa opened up about her decision to donate her kidney to BFF Selena Gomez in 2017. Gomez, 31, was diagnosed with lupus three years prior, which caused damage to her kidneys.

“I just felt it in my heart. I knew it was a match, I knew it was going to happen. No one forced me to do anything,” Raísa said during an August 2023 interview on the “Good Guys” podcast. “It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart. I have been super blessed ever since.”

The pair’s friendship has been a topic of interest among fans for years, with suspicions raised about a falling out following Gomez’s November 2022 Rolling Stone cover story. In the interview, Gomez named Taylor Swift as her “only friend in the industry.” Raísa seemingly reacted to the quote via an Instagram comment, writing, “Interesting.”

Gomez responded in the comments section of a TikTok post soon after, writing, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

In July 2023, however, Gomez proved that her friendship with Raísa was still intact by posting a sweet Instagram birthday tribute in her honor. “Happiest of birthdays to this special human being,” Gomez wrote alongside a trio of photos. “No matter where life takes us, I love you ❤️.”

Raísa later clarified in a December 2023 interview with USA Today that she privately got back in touch with Gomez that summer after having not “spoken much in six years.”

“We never really had beef with each other. Nothing happened, and if you ask either of us, we don’t know what happened but we needed that time apart,” she explained. “Then when you come back together, you’re better people. She and I are still getting to know each other again.”