Frankie Valli experienced a major career milestone days after settling what appears to be family drama.

People confirmed on Tuesday, May 7, that Frankie, 90, was granted a three-year order of protection against his eldest son, Francesco Valli Jr. A judge signed off on the restraining order days before the Four Seasons star was granted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the publication reported.

Frankie was photographed at his Walk of Fame ceremony on Friday, May 3, with wife Jackie Jacobs and twin sons Emilio and Brando Valli. During his speech at the event, the legendary singer made a point to thank his kids, despite the ongoing family drama.

Emilio, 29, filed for the restraining order against Francesco, 36, asking for protection for himself and their father. Now that the three-year order has been granted, Francesco must stay 100 feet away from his father and brother, and they cannot have any contact.

Emilio was first granted a temporary order of protection against Francesco on April 8, People reported at the time. The initial filing alleged that Francesco had repeatedly threatened Emilio and Frankie, and claimed he attempted to break into their father’s home days prior, stealing personal items.

“Frankie is saddened by these unfortunate events and appreciates that his privacy will be respected as he works out these family issues,” a rep for Frankie told People last month.

Emilio’s filing also claimed that Frankie has been financially supporting Francesco and the family believes addiction is involved, per the docs, which were obtained by People.

Frankie has experienced multiple marriages in the public eye but has not welcomed children with all four wives.

He and first wife, Mary Mandel, were married for 13 years before divorcing in 1971. Together, they shared daughters Antonia and the late Francine. When Frankie married Mandel, she was already the mother of daughter Celia, whom the singer adopted. Celia died at age 26 in February 1980, and six months later, Francine died of a drug overdose at age 20.

“Losing a kid was a very, very tough experience,” Frankie told Billboard in 2013 of his daughters’ deaths. “It’s not something you ever, ever get over. It’s just not supposed to be that way.”

Following his split from Mandel, the musician moved on with MaryAnn Hannigan. Frankie and Hannigan were married for eight years from 1974 to 1982. Following their split, he married Randy Clohessy in 1984. Frankie shares Francesco, Emilio and Brando with Clohessy, whom he was married to until 2004. Frankie married his current wife, Jacobs, in 2023.