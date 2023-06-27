Frankie Valli Marries 4th Wife Jackie Jacobs in Las Vegas

Frankie Valli is married — again! The music legend tied the knot with Jackie Jacobs, marking his fourth trip down the aisle.

The private ceremony took place at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas on Monday, June 26, according to multiple outlets. Valli’s hit song “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” played in the background as the newlyweds exchanged vows. (The crooner is set to kick off a year-long residency at the same hotel later this year.)

The Four Seasons frontman, 89, and the former CBS marketing executive, 60, began dating in 2015 but have known each other since 2007. Valli and his now-wife were introduced during a dinner with friends in Los Angeles.

Born Francesco Stephen Castelluccio, the “Sherry” singer has been married four times. He wed Mary Mandel in 1958, and the pair went on to welcome daughters Antonia and Francine before calling it quits in 1971. Valli was also stepfather to Mandel’s daughter Celia from a previous relationship, who died in 1980. Francine died of a drug overdose later that year.

“There were a lot of frustrating periods in my life. … Of course, losing a kid was a very, very tough experience,” the New Jersey native told Billboard in 2013. “It’s not something you ever, ever get over. It’s just not supposed to be that way.”

Following his split from Mandel, the vocalist was married to MaryAnn Hannigan from 1974 to 1982 and to Randy Clohessy from 1984 to 2004. Valli and Clohessy share son Francesco and twins Emilio and Brando.

Valli’s career kicked off in the 1950s, but his impact hasn’t diminished over the last several decades — in part thanks to the success of Jersey Boys. The musical opened in 2005 and tells the story of the Four Seasons from each band member’s perspective. (Along with Valli, the group starred Tommy DeVito, Nick Massi and Bob Gaudio.)

The Tony-winning production was adapted into a 2014 movie directed by Clint Eastwood. “I personally did not like the movie at all,” Valli confessed during a 2021 appearance on the “Talking Sopranos” podcast. “I was at odds with [Clint]. And I have nothing against Clint as a director or as an actor. But I thought it was cast wrong.”

John Lloyd Young, who portrayed Valli in the original Broadway musical, reprised his role for the big screen. Valli went on to allege that Eastwood “made promises” to him and other members of the Four Seasons but didn’t follow through.

“What they did with the music was an atrocity. … What I would have liked to see that was different from the play, in a movie, I thought it was more in a place like Mean Streets, Goodfellas,” the “Grease” singer continued, hinting that he thought Martin Scorsese would have been better suited for the job than Eastwood.

At the time, Valli revealed that he had another Four Seasons project in the works. “I’m working on something right now with that — a series, from my point of view,” he said. “If it happens, that’s what it will be. The real guts of the way [the band] grew up. A few of us might have went away for a long time or been in a lot of trouble if no success came.”