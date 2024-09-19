Former Bachelorette Gabby Windey is content in the national progression of her relationship with comedian Robby Hoffman.

“Well, if it was up to Robby we’d be engaged, like, six months ago,” Windey, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly with a laugh while promoting her partnership with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. “But, it’s nice to kind of do things at your own pace and really listen to yourself and know that there doesn’t have to be pressure.”

Us inquired about the engagement timeline since Windey comes from The Bachelor franchise, which typically ends with a diamond ring. “It’s, like, if we’re destined to be together forever, which I hope, then everything will happen naturally,” Windey continued. “We’re both so busy in our careers [and] have other good distractions and other things to work on. It just feels really balanced.”

Windey publicly came out as queer in August 2023 as she debuted her relationship with Hoffman, 34. While speaking with Us, Windey called herself “newly gay” despite recently hitting her one-year anniversary with Hoffman.

The couple also recently moved in together.

“I think the best part is honestly just having her around, like, we don’t have to text or see each other’s schedule and stuff,” Windey gushed to Us. “I love waking up in the morning to her. I’m gonna sound like such a sap and a romantic … but I love seeing her first thing in the morning. I’m always, like, peeking in on her if we’re not in the same room. I just like her next to me.”

Windey, who was briefly engaged to Erich Schwer following her season of The Bachelorette, noted that is the “first time” she’s ever lived with a partner.

“There’s an adjustment period [that] I feel, which I wasn’t expecting. I just thought it would feel normal and regular,” the Traitors star said. “But, you know, she needs to get settled ’cause we moved into my place. So, she’s unpacking and stuff and I’m like, ‘Don’t you wanna hang out with me?’ But, she’s getting settled.”

While Hoffman settles in, she and Windey have yet to have major “challenges.”

“I’m sure it’ll come [since we’re] spending so much time together, but we’re honest with each other,” Windey said. “She can be like, ‘You’re annoying me [and] on my nerves.’ And I’ll be like, ‘I don’t care.’”

In addition to focusing on her relationship, Windey has teamed up with Flamin’ Hot.

“As you know Flamin’ Hot has 25 different products and chips and we’re encouraging you to cheat on Flamin’ Hot Cheetos,” she told Us. “Obviously, I’m known to explore my options. I also had 25 boyfriends at one time, so I feel like the partnership just makes sense and it’s a lot of fun.”

College-aged fans have a chance to win a Flamin’ Hot “burner phone,” preloaded with a year of service, through Windey’s Instagram or flaminhotuniversity.com.

“The phone comes with a year’s worth of service and you just, like, press a button and can get whatever Flamin’ Hot product you want,” Windey quipped. “Like, on demand. I would use and abuse [that]. … I think it’s just such an incredible concept. I feel like it’s so fun.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon