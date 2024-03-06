Garrison Brown adopted a cat days before his death.

“Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons,” Garrison wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 29. “She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #crazycatlady.”

Garrison (real name Robert Garrison Brown), who is the son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown, also shared pics of his feline friends.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, March 5, that Garrison had died by an apparent suicide. He was 25.

The Flagstaff Police Department told Us in a statement that Garrison died at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No foul play is suspected, but an investigation is underway. The police also confirmed that Garrison’s brother Gabriel, 21, found Garrison’s body at their home.

Kody, 55, and Janelle, 54, confirmed the news of his son’s death in an emotional tribute shared via social media on Tuesday.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison appeared on Sister Wives starting in 2010 alongside his parents and siblings. (In addition to Garrison and Gabriel, the exes also share children Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, and Savanah, 18.)

Janelle ended her spiritual marriage to Kody in December 2022. (Kody’s marriages to Christine Brown and Meri Brown ended in 2021 and 2022, respectively. He is still married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.)

Garrison moved into his home in 2021 after a falling out with Kody over COVID-19 restrictions. Things continued to decline between Kody and sons Garrison and Gabriel after Kody demanded they apologize if they wanted to maintain a relationship.

“Me and Garrison are at odds with my dad, because when we expressed our discontent at how things were going with COVID, I was met with just a wall,” Gabriel said during season 18 of Sister Wives, which was filmed in early 2022. “There was no line of dialogue. I think that that is what really drove the wedge between us.”

While Kody’s relationships with his sons hadn’t healed yet, Janelle said she “hoped” it would in time, telling E! News in November 2023, “I’m hoping that over time he can find a relationship with the children that he’s estranged from now.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.